Clearwater athletes attend seniors games

Representing zone 8 at the 55 Plus Seniors Games from Clearwater was Jean Nelson in the 85-89 category, Tanya Desjarlais in the 55-59, Will Edwards representing the 75-79, and Dwight Allen in the 60-69 category.

The 55 Plus Seniors Games were held in Kelowna this year and brought in 4,300 participants from all over B.C.

The mission for the BC Seniors Games Society is to improve the health, lifestyles, and image of British Columbia’s 55 plus population. Attending these games is more than just competing in your favourite sport as you become part of a community of participants. Throughout the games week, there are a number of events that will give the true multi-sport games experience. There are 30 sports venues to choose from, covering everything from 8-ball to equestrian.

