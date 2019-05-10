Clearwater and Area Ladies Golf – Week one

Sheila Colter (left) and Jan Johnston out on Lacarya’s 9th hole, practising for Ladies Night on Wednesday. Photo by Kay Knox

By Kay Knox

At 4 p.m. on May 1, a dozen chattering ladies gathered at Lacarya Golf Course in Blackpool to begin this season’s weekly fun.

(It’s best if people sign up at the golf course beforehand for the game and it’s essential if staying for dinner. Lacarya: 250-587-6100)

On arrival, everyone pays $10, which is redistributed for prizes. Players are divided into two or three groups, according to ability. For this week, there were Flights 1 and 2.

The theme, as announced by captain Larissa Hadley, was “Cry Baby” in which everyone deducts the total of their three worst holes.

In the contrary world of golf, low scores are good but not so the higher numbers so those who cry loudest have only small numbers to subtract. Not mentioning who were the noisiest and who shed barely a tear, these were the Cry Baby winners: Joan Slingsby, Hadley, Isabell Hadford, Carol Hindle, and Marie Giesbrecht. Each of these won a gift card generously donated by Pharmasave and Home Hardware, to whom we send special thanks for their quick responses to our requests for prizes.

Best “Cry Baby Putters” who needed additional taps to sink the ball were Joan S, Jean Nelson, and Carol McNeil, earning cash prizes for their extra efforts.

Markers were set out on various holes to record Best Putter, Longest Putt, KP (closest drive to the pin), and Longest Drive. Winners in Flight 1 were Carol H and Marg Anderson, while Jane Olsen and Marie G of Flight 2 were awarded cash for their successes.

One loonie from the weekly fee is put into the Birdie Pot, while another goes into the Chip In Pot. If not won, these containers continue to fill up, but both were emptied this time: Marg A chipped in on Hole 8, while Carol H won the contents of the Birdie Pot – scoring 1 under par on lengthy Hole 9.

And there’s more: Isabell H won the 50/50, and new balls were given to Yevonne Cline and Joan S to replace theirs, that now R.I.P. in water hazards. Door prizes, drawn next, included a golf umbrella donated by the Royal Bank of Canada and a folding camp chair given by our Fields store.

Other door prizes were won by Marie G, Jean N, and Yevonne C. Most players stayed for delicious Parmesan Chicken and some even indulged in a wee drinkie!

For various good reasons we were late getting our requests for sponsorships out this year, so this is still happening. Special thanks to Home Hardware, Pharmasave, Kal Tire, Fleetwest, Interior Savings, Royal Bank of Canada, Dairy Queen, A&W and Clearwater Towing for their continuing support and sponsorship as we begin our 2019 season.

If you are a local business that might like to donate, please call Carol H (250-674-8771)

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter