The Camosun Chargers volleyed took on the College of the Rockies Avalanches in a double-header on Sunday Nov. 10, 2019. (Camosun Chargers/Twitter)

Clean sweep for Camosun’s volleyball teams in quadruple-header weekend

Both the men's and women's teams made a clean sweep taking two victories apiece

  • Nov. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Camosun College’s men and women volleyball teams smashed their way through a match-filled weekend, making a clean sweep for all their games.

The Camosun Chargers were matched up with their counterparts from the College of the Rockies Avalanches for a weekend of back-to-back double-headers hosted at Camosun. It was an exciting weekend of volleyball for Camosun, with both the men’s and women’s teams competing hard against the Avalanches.

Camosun’s women’s team won their 6 p.m. match on Saturday, Nov. 9 with a final score of 3-1, and their 11 a.m. rematch Sunday, Nov. 10, finishing off the weekend with a second consecutive victory for the women over the Avalanches, winning three straight sets for a 3-0 shutout.

The men’s teams faced off Saturday at 8 p.m. with Camosun making a comeback to win 5-3. The team again faced the Avalanches men’s team on Sunday at 1 p.m., concluding the weekend with yet another win for the Chargers.

The men’s Chargers team kept their eyes on the prize to come back yet again and win 7-2 over the Avalanches, winning three out of four sets.

The Chargers will next face the Capilano University Blues on Friday, Nov. 15 at an away game in North Vancouver.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Previous story
Chilliwack Chiefs snap losing skid with win over Prince George
Next story
VIDEO: Giants drop game to Portland, 2-1, in nine-round shootout

Just Posted

Most Read