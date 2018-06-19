CLBC hosts unique Ladies 2 Bowl 6 Pack

The Juan de Fuca trio of skip Julie Dickson, third Linda Turnbull and lead Judy Hambleton took first in the Cowichan Lawn Bowling Club’s 2 Bowl 6 Pack tournament last week. (Submitted)

The 13th annual edition of the unique Ladies 2 Bowl 6 Pack was contested at the Cowichan Lawn Bowling Club last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Conceived by tournament coordinators Betty and Duncan Locke and their friends, Ross and Judith Bulley, it stands on its own among other lawn bowling events.

“Unlike a regular triples competition, where each player rolls three bowls, only two bowls per player are permitted,” CLBC president Pat Unger explained. “The other anomaly is that, unlike regular competition where 14 or more ends are played per game, only six ends are played per game, hence the name, 2 Bowl 6 Pack. These two variations increase the challenge for all teams involved in this full round-robin event.”

The weather kept things interesting for the bowlers as it ranged from sunny skies to clouds, to light rain and even a brief downpour.

Three teams from the CLBC were joined by three from Juan de Fuca, two each from Canadian Pacific, Lakehill and Vic West, one from Central Saanich, and one made up of friends from Canadian Pacific, Gordon Head and Powell River.

Taking first place was the Juan de Fuca trio of skip Julie Dickson, third Linda Turnbull and lead Judy Hambleton, with Cowichan’s own team of Lori Brown, Carol McCoy and Hazel Grant in second. Third place went to the defending champs from Canadian Pacific: Lynda Robbins, Patricia Levie and Margaret Bourke.

The Men’s 2 Bowl 6 Pack will take place on July 17 and 18.