City’s new manager of recreation looking forward to enhancing services in community

Greg Sabatino photoThe City of Williams Lake has a new manager of recreation, Graeme Donn, who began his new position on Tuesday, April 3, at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

With just two weeks on the job under his belt, 26-year-old Graeme Donn is keeping busy settling into his new role as the city’s manager of recreation.

“This is a great opportunity for me here, especially with this new pool facility,” Donn said. “Williams Lake’s been great so far.”

Donn grew up in Surrey until around the age of 15 when his family moved to Nanaimo on Vancouver Island.

“After high school I enrolled in sport and recreation management program at Vancouver Island University, then transferred to Brock University in Southern Ontario and finished that up with an honours degree in community recreation management,” Donn said, adding he graduated in April of 2015.

From there he worked in Wilkie, Sask., as director of parks and recreation, before taking a temporary position in Slave Lake, Alta.

“At that point I was trying to move back to B.C. to be close to family and friends,” he said, noting he thinks the position in Williams Lake will be a good fit for him.

“Growing up on the Island I liked to do a lot of fishing and boating, and in the winter I like to get out skiing and skating whenever I can.

“This summer, I’m definitely excited to get out and try out the world renowned mountain bike trail network we have here.”

As the manager of recreation, Donn will report to the city’s director of community services, Geoff Paynton.

While he’s still getting used to the city, and the position, Donn said he’ll be responsible for managing aquatics, fitness programs, recreation programs and any arena plans, or changes, that come up in 2019 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

“I’ve been here a couple weeks now, my first day was April 3, but I’m happy to be here and I’m looking forward to enhancing and delivering recreation services to the community.”