City shows cool side with winter, Boitanio rail park

The City of Williams Lake is awaiting the arrival of seven terrain park features typically found at ski hills to create more winter recreational opportunities in Boitanio Park. (Arena Snowparks Instagram)

"We're just waiting for their arrival and a little more snow," Atkinson said.

Boitanio Park will soon be the envy of many skiers and snowboarders in the province with the upcoming installation of a municipal rail park.

The city’s manager of recreation and leisure, Kaitlyn Atkinson, unveiled the plans Wednesday after Pemberton-based Arena Snowparks showed off seven new rideable features on its Instagram page destined for the lakecity.

“We’re just waiting for their arrival and a little more snow,” Atkinson said. “It’s very exciting: some new, outdoor recreation opportunities for Williams Lake, and it’s jut something that hasn’t been done very much in a municipality.”

Arena Snowparks is a well-known, well-established snow park feature builder, having constructed and installed rails, boxes, snow tools, terrain parks, slopestyles, cross courses and rail jams at ski areas and resorts throughout Canada.

“With COVID and everything going on, our facility usage is down, some of our classes have been cancelled, so we were just looking at ways to get people active and moving,” Atkinson said.

“This will get people outside, you can have your bubble with you, and seemed like a good option and a good opportunity to do something like this.”

READ MORE: Boitanio Bike Park gets new, rideable sign feature

Atkinson said the rails and features will be installed in the geographic bowl located near the centre of Boitanio Park. Natural slopes will allow for park users to gain speed for one of what Atkinson hopes will be either a beginner or a more technical line.

With the features set to arrive in Williams Lake next week, Atkinson said all we need now is a little more snow.

Asked how they will keep the new rails and boxes safe from theft and vandalism, Atkinson said the city is looking at a couple of options, currently, such as fastening them to the ground beneath the snow.

And with word now beginning to spread about the park, Atkinson said she’s already begun to hear excited feedback.

“Personally, I love this kind of stuff,” she added.

“And I hope people get excited about it. For non-COVID years there’s even potential to have some rail jams, some competitions out there, and something people can do and not have to travel to a ski resort.”

The city’s municipal services department will be responsible for the rail park installation and upkeep, Atkinson said, however, noted the department’s priority will always be city snow removal from roadways and sidewalks.

In its last accounts payable report approved at the Jan. 12 Williams Lake City Council meeting, a cheque in the amount of $12,662 was made out to Arena Snowparks.

greg.sabatino@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune