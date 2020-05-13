City reviewing B.C.’s restart plan for recreation opportunities

The city said it will continue to maintain physical distancing measures

Natalie Swift and Bailey Schick, cashier clerks for the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, take the time to wipe down and disinfect their workplace on Saturday, March. 14, prior to the facility’s closure on March 17. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The City of Williams Lake is currently reviewing B.C.’s Restart Plan to determine an appropriate time to reopen recreation spaces and facilities.

The City, through its Community Services Department, is working closely with the BC Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA), which has been asked by the Province to create additional Recreation Guidelines as per the directives of the Provincial Health Officer.

In its plan to reopen, the city said it will continue to maintain physical distancing measures to protect the community and healthcare system.

The BCRPA, meanwhile, is collaborating with stakeholders such as viaSport, SportBC, Recreation Facilities Association of B.C., WorkSafeBC, the Lifesaving Society, the Municipal Insurance Association of B.C. and the BC Municipal Safety Association, to develop the new guidelines, which hare expected to be completed by May 20. The Recreation Guidelines are in addition to Sports Guidelines established by viaSport.

“In anticipation of the newly-created Recreation Guidelines from the BCRPA, the City is establishing enhanced protocols to align with both the additional guidelines and the directives of the Provincial Health Officer,” said Ian James, director of community services.

“These include limiting the number of participants at any given time, ensuring physical distancing, improving sanitation and cleaning procedures and having fewer touchpoints and shared equipment.”

James said the City will focus on providing more outdoor activities and events for the community as it could take some time to reopen indoor facilities.

“We understand our residents are eager to get out, be active and enjoy the community’s recreation facilities,” James said.

“But as Premier Horgan emphasized, we have to be slow and deliberate in our actions to ensure that once we reopen, we can stay open.”

