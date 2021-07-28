City applying for funding to build disc golf course in Boitanio Park

The planned course in Williams Lake will be located in currently unused space within Boitanio Park

Williams Lake could be home to a new disc golf course in Boitanio Park, like the one pictured above at the Willow Point Park Sportsplex in Campbell River. (Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror photo)

Boitanio Park could be the home of a new, disc golf course in the future.

Williams Lake City Council approved a funding application for $455,500 from the Western Economic Diversification 2021 Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) to help construct the course at its latest meeting on July 20, also agreeing to provide 25 per cent of the funding to the project, and to a Scout Island washroom upgrade project, subject to the grant’s approval.

Kaitlyn Atkinson, manager of recreation with the city since September of 2020, said discussions surrounding a disc golf course in Boitanio Park had been in the works several years ago, however, never materialized.

“So far it’s been something really great to work on,” Atkinson said. “Several city departments are liking the look of it (the project), and it’s nice to see everyone working together on this. It’s something we can all see has benefit for the community.”

A disc golf course is similar in layout to a regular golf course, however, instead of playing with clubs and a golf ball, players throw a disc at a target, usually in the form of a disc golf basket.

The planned course in Williams Lake will be located in currently unused space within Boitanio Park, stretching from beside the skate park up towards Highway 97, taking up the majority of the upper portion of the park, Atkinson said.

“It will hopefully be something positive to do in the park and will make use of currently available space that hasn’t been developed, and make it more of a premier destination,” she said.

Atkinson noted the Williams Lake disc golf course will be full-sized, 18 hole-course, consisting of par threes, fours and fives, along with benches for players.

“The thought so far is to make it nine challenging holes and then nine more open, flatter holes,” Atkinson said.

The total budgeted cost for the project is $455,500, the city is hoping for at least a $341,625 contribution from the province, with the remaining portion being contributed by the city for its construction. Project work has a targeted completion date of July 2023, pending funding.

Additional funding will be required for the annual maintenance of the proposed project through the city’s Public Works Department estimated at $20,000 annually.

