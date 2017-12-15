The 7th Annual Christmas Classic hockey game will take place at the Castlegar Community Complex on Saturday. (Submitted)

Christmas Classic supports Castlegar hockey organizations

This year's game pits Team Price against Shawn "Captain" Hook - the Juno-nominated singer.

The 7th Annual Christmas Classic hockey game will take place at the Castlegar Community Complex on Saturday, Dec. 23 with the goal of raising funds for two local hockey organizations.

This year’s game is 7 to 9 p.m. and pits Team Price against Shawn “Captain” Hook — the Juno-nominated singer from the West Kootenays — to win Stanley’s Cup.

The game is free to attend, but there will be raffles, prizes and a beer garden.

The event will raise money for the Selkirk Saints Championship Hockey Program and the Castlegar Gentleman’s Hockey League (CGHL).

Following the game, there will be an after-party in the Complex banquet room from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets are $10 and proceeds will go to the CGHL.

In honour of Christine Archibald, the Christmas Classic and the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) will also be collecting non-perishable food items. Look for the sign that says #chrissysentme.

“We started this thing as a small hockey game to just bring friends together and crush some delicious frosty pints. Over the past six years we’ve been able to help raise over $7,000 towards local groups like the Rebels, Selkirk Saints, CGHL and the Castlegar Broomball Association,” says Bergen Price, creator of the event. “This speaks to the close-knit community we are fortunate enough to [have] grown up in.”

For more information on the event, please email bergenprice@hotmail.com.

