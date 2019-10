Born and raised in Penticton, Christine Maurer, 16, is a member of the Princess Margaret Secondary School Mustangs field hockey team.

She enjoys the fast pace, kind nature and competitive spirit of the sport. “Also, the camaraderie of the team is what keeps me coming back. Absolutely would recommend this sport to friends I often try to get them to come to tryouts.”

