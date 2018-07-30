Chinook salmon passing through local waters

Ron Neitsch | Contributed

Salmon fishing in Sooke has been great.

Otter Point, Possession Point, and Trap Shack have been producing nice spring salmon averaging 15 pounds and larger.

The large chinook salmon are passing through Sooke waters headed for the rivers that they will ultimately spawn this fall.

Anchovies trolled in bloody nose chrome, blue or green glow bait heads behind bright green flashers in shallow 60 to 80 feet of water have been working well. A number of popular spoons including the Coyote Party Girl,the Peetz Hookum, and the AP Tackle anchovy or herring spoons have also been working well.

Halibut fishing reports are few as most anglers attention is on the big spring salmon.

Crab fishing in the harbour seems to have slowed down a bit, but there are still larger male Dungeness crabs coming into the traps.

Ron Neitsch is the owner of 2 Reel Fishing Adventures, based in Sooke.