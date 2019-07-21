Chinook Cove Junior Golf now on course
The first night of the season for youth golf took place at Chinook Cove Golf and RV Resort on July 8 with 20 young people signing up. Youth golfers are split into two age groups, 7 to 14 years, and 14 to 17. Pictured is Chinook Cove's Susan Mitchell (center back) giving a few pointers to the young golfers and family members on the first night of youth golf.
Wanda Nystoruk photo: