Chinook Cove Junior Golf now on course

The first night of the season for youth golf took place at Chinook Cove Golf and RV Resort on July 8 with 20 young people signing up. Youth golfers are split into two age groups, 7 to 14 years, and 14 to 17. Pictured is Chinook Cove's Susan Mitchell (center back) giving a few pointers to the young golfers and family members on the first night of youth golf.