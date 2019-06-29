Chinook Cove Golf Senior Men’s winners named

Chinook Cove Golf and RV Senior Men's (55+) Golf winners were named on June 12. Pictured with Chinook Cove Golf proprietor Susan Mitchell, is (l-r) Kenn Morgan, Low Net winner, and Len Beauchamp, Low Gross winner .

  • Jun. 29, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

(Facebook photo)

