Chinook Cove Golf Senior Men’s winners named

Chinook Cove Golf and RV Senior Men’s (55+) Golf winners were named on June 12. Pictured with Chinook Cove Golf proprietor Susan Mitchell, is (l-r) Kenn Morgan, Low Net winner, and Len Beauchamp, Low Gross winner .
(Facebook photo)
Chinook Cove Golf and RV Senior Men's (55+) Golf winners were named on June 12. Pictured with Chinook Cove Golf proprietor Susan Mitchell, is (l-r) Kenn Morgan, Low Net winner, and Len Beauchamp, Low Gross winner .
Chinook Cove Golf and RV Senior Men’s (55+) Golf winners were named on June 12. Pictured with Chinook Cove Golf proprietor Susan Mitchell, is (l-r) Kenn Morgan, Low Net winner, and Len Beauchamp, Low Gross winner .
(Facebook photo)
Chinook Cove Golf and RV Senior Men's (55+) Golf winners were named on June 12. Pictured with Chinook Cove Golf proprietor Susan Mitchell, is (l-r) Kenn Morgan, Low Net winner, and Len Beauchamp, Low Gross winner .