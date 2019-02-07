Chimo Gymnastics hosting big meet in Comox

Over 320 competitive gymnasts from across British Columbia will be competing at the 19th annual PJ Meet Invitational at Chimo Gymnastics in Comox Feb. 9-10.

The Chimo PJ meet is the first competitive gymnastics meet of the season on Vancouver Island, and athletes love the fun and relaxed atmosphere of wearing their pajamas to their first meet. This meet is an important qualifier for provincials for all levels, so come and support some very talented local gymnasts as they flip, roll and soar to victory this weekend.

To qualify for women’s artistic gymnastics provincials, female athletes must score 32 points out of a possible 40 across all four events (bars, beam, floor and vault).

Last year, Chimo gymnastics sent 13 gymnasts to provincials, and head coach Toni Vance anticipates as many, if not more, will qualify this year.

The gymnastics meet opens on Saturday at 8 a.m. and continues until Sunday evening at 6 p.m. A thank you to the volunteer parents, athletes, sponsors and staff who are making this weekend possible. The competition will have a concession and raffle, and all proceeds will go to support our local gymnastics club. For more information on Chimo gymnastics or the meet, visit www.chimogymnastics.ca