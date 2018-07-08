Chimney Lake to play host to 2018 BC Water Ski Provincial Championships July 14-15

Chimney Lake will be the site of the 2018 BC Water Ski Provincial Championships

Williams Lake and Chimney Lake will play host to this year’s 2018 BC Water Ski Provincial Championship. Organizer Parnell Pinette (pictured) is inviting the community to come check out the action July 14-15. (Photo submitted)

Chimney Lake will be the site of the 2018 BC Water Ski Provincial Championships taking place next weekend from July 14-15.

Some of the best competitors from throughout the province will be competing at the championships — the third time Williams Lake has played host to the event at Chimney Lake.

Chimney Lake was scheduled to play host to the championships in 2017, however, the wildfire evacuations in the region forced the event’s cancellation.

Age categories range from boys and girls up to men and women over 35.

The event is being organized by Williams Lake world-class water skiier Parnell Pinette, whose children Conley, Lucas and Linden have also seen international success and will be in action.

Events will include jump, ski and trick.

Other Williams Lake competitors skiing during the weekend will be Brent Graham, Alexee Gustafson and Liv Rankin.

The BC Water Ski Provincial Championships are sanctioned for two rounds, and will also feature a money jump prize of more than $2,000 Sunday afternoon for the top 10 jumpers.

Spectators and the community, meanwhile, are more than welcome to attend the event, being held at the east end of Chimney Lake.

