ChillyWackers to face Montreal Canadiens alumni in fundraiser game

Proceeds from the February match will go to the Chilliwack Society for Community Living.

The Montreal Canadiens alumni are coming to Chilliwack in February to face the ChillyWackers in a fundraiser game at Prospera Centre.

The ChillyWackers represent the Chilliwack Society for Community Living.

Their impressive roster includes Squiala Chief David Jimmie joined by the likes of David Iverson, Dave Lewis, Doug Trenholm,Trevor Nicholl, Jeff Gilbank, Jeff Dartnell, Richard Procee, Steve Champ and Jim Heaton.

Patrice Brisbois (pictured right) is the first foe to be confirmed.

Proceeds go to the Chilliwack Society for Community Living to help support adults with developmental disabilities and children and youth with special needs.

Click online to facebook.com/CSCLChillyWackers/ or cscl.org for more information.

