Chilly Wackers set to challenge Big Bad Bruins

A charity game at Prospera Centre will benefit the Chilliwack Society for Community Living.

The Chilly Wackers will take on another team of former National Hockey Leaguers next spring in a charity fundraiser game at Prospera Centre.

Representing the Chilliwack Society for Community Living, the Chilly Wackers have confirmed a match against the Boston Bruins alumni.

No names have been dropped for who will represent the Bruins Feb. 23, 2019 but the list of alums at bostonbruinsalumni.com/team-roster.html is impressive.

The most eye-catching name are NHL Hall of Famers Ray Bourque and Joe Mullen.

Highly recognizable names included ‘Nifty’ Rick Middleton, Ken ‘The Rat’ Lineman and Terry O’Reilly.

The man who once possessed the most feared slap shot and some of the wildest hockey hair you’ll ever see, Al Iafrate is also on the list.

The official roster for the Bruins alums will be announced in the fall.

The Chilly Wackers and big leaguers will play a game consisting of three 15 minute periods and the local team is looking for players to fill out the roster. Skaters must be 35 years or older to play.

The application form and more event info can be found online at cscl.org/2018/06/08/the-big-bad-boston-bruins-are-coming/

All proceeds will go to the CSCL to help support adults with developmental disabilities and children and youth with special needs.

The Chilly Wackers hosted their first group of NHL alums last spring as they took on Montreal Canadiens greats at Prospera Centre.