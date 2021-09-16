Chilliwack’s Valley Huskers crack Canadian Junior Football League national top 10

The Huskers are one of three BC Football Conference teams on the list, checking in at No. 9

Brandon O’Connor (left) and the Valley Huskers have cracked the Canadian Junior Football League’s national Top 10 ranking, checking in at No. 9. (Crazy Bees Photography)

For the first time in franchise history, the Valley Huskers are a nationally-ranked program.

The Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) released its Top 10 list Thursday, Sept. 16, five days after the Huskers beat the Kamloops Broncos 36-15 at Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium.

The junior football club checks in at No. 9, sandwiched between the Ontario Football Conference’s Hamilton Hurricanes (No. 8) and the Prairie Football Conference’s Winnipeg Rifles (No. 10).

“From our team’s perspective we’re not concerned with where we are ranked,” said Huskers head coach Bob Reist. We are focused on ourselves, on improving every week, on execution and winning reps. Entering the top 10 ranking this week doesn’t make us a better football team. Consistent execution does. Rankings are for the media and fans. Our focus is on the field.”

Two BC Football Conference teams are above the Huskers.

The Okanagan Sun (2-0) bombed Chilliwack (1-1) by a 39-8 count in the season opener and hold down the No. 2 spot.

The Langley Rams (1-0), fresh off a 22-1 win over the Vancouver Island Raiders, are in at No. 6.

After playing two at home to start the season, the Huskers are on the road this weekend for a game against Victoria’s Westshore Rebels, who were pounded 62-6 by the Sun in their season opener last weekend.

