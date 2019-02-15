Chilliwack’s Tyson Kirkness drafted by WLA Burnaby Lakers

Graduating from the B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League, Kirkness now jumps to the senior A circuit.

Tyson Kirkness is making the leap to the Western Lacrosse Association.

The Chilliwack native was selected by the senior A Burnaby Lakers in the league’s draft of graduating junior A players, which was held Feb. 7.

Kirkness was a second round pick in the eight round draft, coming off the board 14th overall.

Kirkness spent parts of three seasons (2016-2018) in the B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League. In 51 regular season and playoff games with the Langley Thunder and Coquitlam Adanacs, the hard-nosed player collected 15 goals 12 assists and 183 penalty minutes.

Traded from Langley to Coquitlam at last year’s BCJALL trade deadline, Kirkness helped his new team win a national championship. The Adanacs beat the Brampton (Ontario) Excelsiors 10-8 in an overtime thriller last August to capture the Minto Cup.

Kirkness and his new crew open the 2019 WLA season in May, playing home games at the Bill Copeland Arena.

See wlalacrosse.com or burnabylakers.com for more info.