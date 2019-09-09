Chilliwack’s Sardis secondary hosts men’s university basketball game

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades and Capilano Blues hit the court Sept. 26.

University basketball returns to Chilliwack this month as the University of Fraser Valley Cascades take on the Capilano Blues Sept. 26.

The game is being played Sept. 26 at Sardis secondary school and tickets are $5 at the door.

Prior to the match, the Chilliwack Basketball Club is sponsoring a players skills clinic for boys and girls in Grades 8-12. That runs from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Sardis gymnasium, led by UFV head coach Adam Friesen, Capilano coach Cassidy Kannemeyer and Fraser Valley Bandits assistant coach Kyle Graves.

The cost for the players clinic is $20, which includes tickets to the game.

Registration can be done at the door. For more info, email coachkylegraves@gmail.com