Chilliwack’s Rowan Hamilton wins big at U-20 Canadian Track and Field Championships

One week after dominating the U-20 Pan American Games, Hamilton did the same at nationals.

Chilliwack’s Rowan Hamilton continues to post eye-popping results in the hammer throw.

The Sardis secondary grad competed in the 2019 U-20 Canadian Track and Field Championships, July 25-28 at the Complex Sportif Claude Robillard in Montreal, Quebec.

The teenager recorded just one throw, but it was a good one as he posted a distance of 66.43 metres.

That was the winning mark, by a lot.

The second place finisher had a top mark that was almost 10 full metres less at 56.75m.

Impressive stuff on its own, but Hamilton might have actually been disappointed with the result after what he did a week earlier.

Competing at the Pan American U20 Championships in Costa Rica, Hamilton set a personal best and Canadian record, grabbing gold with a throw (of a six kilogram hammer) of 75.35m. That was 4.01m better than the silver medalist, Cuba’s Ronald Zayas.

Hamilton is a member of the Simon Fraser University track team and trains with the Kajaks Track and Field Club in Richmond.

