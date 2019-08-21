Chilliwack’s Riley Ashley unstoppable as Team BC wins baseball bronze

Ashley clubbed six homeruns at the U-13 National Western Championships in Cloverdale.

A rising star in Chilliwack Minor Baseball posted video-game numbers and was named the Top Batter at the 2019 U-13 National Western Championships, which were held Aug. 15-18 in Cloverdale.

Riley Ashley led Team B.C. into battle in an eight team tournament that included two entries each from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba along with Ashley’s crew and the hosts from Cloverdale.

Ashley clubbed a homerun and a double in Team B.C.’s opener, a 19-3 drubbing of Alberta.

He went over the fence again in a 10-0 whomping of Saskatchewan. In a 19-10 win over Manitoba, Ashley was a perfect five for five at the plate with a double and two homeruns.

He kept rolling in the semi-final round, with a double and homer in a 14-8 win over Manitoba and added one last round-tripper in the final as Team B.C. clobbered Cloverdale 9-1 to win the gold medal.