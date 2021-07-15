Chilliwack’s Optimist Fred Wellsby Junior Divot golf tourney ends with championship round

Winners from five qualifying rounds gather for a sixth round at the Chilliwack Golf Club

Chilliwack’s Nathan Devisser provided the highlight of the 2021 tourney with a hole in one in the third round, July 8 at Fraser Glen. (submitted photo)

Five rounds are in the books and the 2021 Optimist Fred Wellsby Junior Divot golf tournament wraps up today (July 15) with a championship invitational at the Chilliwack Golf Club.

This year’s tourney for youths ages six to 16 has featured many memorable moments, including a hole in one.

Here are the round-by-round highlights.

——————————————-

July 6 at Kinkora Golf Course

Twenty two golfers hit the par-56 course, competing in three age groups.

The low score of the day belonged to Joe Corke, who carded a 62 in the 14-16 year old division. That was 10 strokes better than runner up Matthew Homme of Chilliwack, while Chilliwack’s Joe Larson shot a 79 to finish third.

Abbotsford’s Seth Shuel and Chilliwack’s Owen Hornsby went head-to-head in the 11-13 year old group, with Shuel recording a one-stroke win (64 to 65). Chilliwack’s Max Plummer (67) and Owen Hopfner (69) weren’t far behind.

Abbotsford’s Isaiah and Noah Reddicopp shot 70 and 71 respectively.

In the 10-and-under group, which tackled nine holes, Chilliwack’s Kaleb Hopfner led the way with a 36 followed by Abbotsford’s Ethan Shuel (38), Chilliwack’s Blake Hopfner (39) and Abbotsford’s Liam Severn (40).

——————————————-

July 7 at Valley Golf Centre

Eighteen golfers competed in the second round, played on a par-62 layout.

Larson and Homme waged battle in the 14-16 year old division and finished in a tie at 81 strokes apiece. Hope’s Kenton Gilbert was third at 109.

The low score of the day belonged to Chilliwack’s Owen Hopfner, whose 77 was two strokes better than Chilliwack’s Ben Cotton and Luke Miller and three ahead of Chilliwack’s Logan Hinton.

Miller’s round included a birdie on the fourth hole.

Kaleb Hopfner and Ethan Shuel went head-to-head again in the youngest group. Hopfner emerged victorious by one stroke, 38 to 39. Blake Hopfner was third at 43 followed by Severn at 46 and Abbotsford’s Christian Vertes at 62.

——————————————-

July 8 at Fraser Glen

Caleb Davies made his first appearance in round three, and made a huge first impression. Competing in the 14-16 year old division, the Langley product shot an even-par 62 to finish five strokes ahead of Corke.

Homme was third (74) and Lucas Devisser fourth (76).

Nathan Devisser turned in the shot of the day and the tournament, carding a hole in one.

An epic duel in the 11-13 year old group saw Kaleb Hopfner, Plummer and Isaiah Reddicopp tie with matching 66s, one stroke ahead of Seth Shuel and Noah Reddicopp.

Abbotsford’s Avin Phillips ended Kaleb Hopfner’s run in the 10-and-under division, recording a two-stroke win (35 to 37). Ethan Shuel was third with a 40 followed by Severn (41), Blake Hopfner (42) and Abbotsford’s Ella Han (60).

——————————————-

July 11 at Cheam Mountain

Corke won his second round of the tournament, recording a 59 to beat Lucas Devisser by two strokes in the 14-16 year old division. Homme was third (71) and Nathan Devisser fourth (76).

Isaiah Reddicopp had birdies on the 12th and 15th holes en-route to victory in the 11-13 year old division. Reddicopp carded a 62 to beat Hornsby and Seth Shuel by two strokes. Noah Reddicopp was fourth (66), Cotton was fifth (70) and Owen Hopfner was sixth (72).

Kaleb Hopfner regained top spot in the youngest group with a 36, two strokes better than Severn. Phillips was third (40), Ethan Shuel was fourth (41), Blake Hopfner was fifth (42) and Chilliwack’s Gavin Wawryk was sixth (49).

——————————————-

July 13 at Cultus Lake

In the final qualifying round, Hornsby posted the low score of the day. Competing in the 11-13 year old group, he shot a 71 to beat Isaiah Reddicopp by one stroke. Noah Reddicopp was third (75) and Owen Hopfner fourth (77).

Corke took another win in the 14-16 year old division, shooting a 75 to top Lucas Devisser by one stroke. Homme was third (79) and Larson fourth (84).

Kaleb Hopfner won his fourth round in the 10-and-under division, shooting a 38 to beat Blake Hopfner and Phillips by four strokes. Ethan Shuel was fourth (45) and Wawryk fifth (56).

