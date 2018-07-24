Chilliwack’s Nick Butler to play in football showcase

The future Sardis Falcon star will play for Canada West vs Canada East at Exhibition Stadium.

Chilliwack’s Nick Butler is playing this Saturday in the All Canada Gridiron All Canada Bowl.

The showcase game is being played at Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium, with a 1 p.m. kickoff, pitting Butler’s Canada West crew against Canada East.

The easterners will arrive in town today (Wednesday).

Butler is excited for the opportunity to play with some of the west’s top talent. His team consists of players from B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan who are in the high school grad classes of 2019 and 2020.

“I really didn’t think I would make this team,” the Sardis secondary student said. “You had to submit a player bio, stats and video and I have very little video and no stats from last year.

“I knew someone who received an invitation and I didn’t, so I pretty much thought I didn’t make it. Then an invitation came and I was really excited and amazed that I was selected.

“I heard later that they sent out invitations based on position and they didn’t get to the receivers until later.”

The teenager is expected to be one of the key players for the Sardis Falcons when the new high school football program hits the field this fall.

“I am really excited and proud to be representing the newly resurrected Sardis Falcons in this first ever All Canada Bowl ,” he said. “The fact that it will be played here in my hometown makes it even better.”

The cost to watch the game in person is $5 for ages 12 and up. Games can be viewed online through the VBN Sports YouTube channel.

