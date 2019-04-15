Chilliwack’s Nathan Martz to lead major bantam Fraser Valley Thunderbirds

A B.C. Hockey pilot program begins play this fall with Martz taking on head coaching duties.

Chilliwack’s Nathan Martz will be behind the bench for the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds when the brand new Major Bantam Hockey League begins play this fall.

Martz most recently served as assistant coach for the major midget Fraser Valley Thunderbirds, helping them to a league championship in 2017-18.

An alumni of the junior A Chilliwack Chiefs, both as a player and as a coach, Martz spent years playing professionally in Europe, with stops in Italy, Hungary and Norway.

He’ll guide his new crew through a 30 game schedule that includes two showcase weekends.

The league is open to players who turn 13 or 14 within the calendar year and more info can be found online at bchockey.net.