Chilliwack’s Logan Buchwitz to play in CFC Prospect Game

The GW Graham football star is one of 73 players invited to Ottawa for the showcase game.

GW Graham football star Logan Buchwitz is on national television this weekend, playing in the canadafootballchat.com Prospect Game at Ottawa’s TD Place Stadium. The teenager is one of six receivers on a roster coached by former Canadian Football League quarterback Henry Burris.

His team will take on a squad coached by another former CFL pivot, Hall of Famer Matt Dunigan.

The game is being played Saturday, with a 10 a.m. PST kickoff.

The game will be broadcasted at 9 a.m. PST Sunday on TSN3 and 4 p.m. PST Monday on TSN2.

Seventy three players born in 2002 or later are participating. They were identified by a 33-member selection committee as having the potential to eventually qualify as a National, or Canadian, player in the CFL.

See canadafootballchat.com/2019-canadafootballchat-com-prospect-game-rosters/ for more info.