Chilliwack’s Kyle Graves launches Junior Falcons basketball program

The local basketball scene keeps growing with the introduction of the Jr. Falcons program, supported by the Sardis secondary school athletics department, with training sessions taking place at Vedder middle school (VMS).

Kyle Graves, a phys-ed teacher at Sardis and the coach of the school’s senior boys team, is heading the program with help from 16 of his players who have volunteered to coach.

It’s a four-week offering for boys and girls in Grades 6-8, and after today (Feb. 11) the first two weeks will already be in the books.

“The excitement for the program was shown when all 80 spots were filled within one day of it being announced,” Graves said. “Parents showed up at VMS at 7:30 a.m. to hand in registration forms and there are still players on the waitlist to get in.

“This program is even more important with most of these kids having not touched a basketball for a year due to COVID.”

Sessions for Grade 6 players run Wednesdays from 2:40 to 4 p.m. and Grade 7-8 players hit the court Thursdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Email Graves at kyle_graves@sd33.bc.ca for more info.

