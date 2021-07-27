Chilliwack’s Keaton McEachern invited to BC Wheelchair Basketball camp

McEachern and seven others hit the court to play live basketball for the first time in months

A Chilliwackian is one of eight athletes who hit the court, finally, for an in-person BC Wheelchair Basketball Society (BCWBS) camp last weekend.

The first live event since the BC Winter Games of February, 2020 was held at Trinity Western University in Langley, and saw Chilliwack’s Keaton McEachern joined by Maple Ridge’s Matthew Norris, Vancouver’s Megan Smith, Prince George’s Riley Stiles and the Langley foursome of Brandon Twaites, Elise Froese and Joel and Leah Aukema.

“Our athletes have had a tough time through COVID and we are excited to provide them with this opportunity to get back onto the indoor hardcourt again,” said Simon Cass, Team BC Canada Games head coach.

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull wins top honour from BC Wheelchair Basketball

RELATED: Wheelchair basketball’s Ben Hagkull inspires Cheam elementary school students

Through the pandemic, McEachern and other junior-aged and club players did their best to maintain skills and endurance through virtual training, but there’s no substitute for live action.

“While we are excited to get back on track heading to 2023 Canada Winter Games, this camp is a re-introduction to in-person basketball, and getting back to loving the game that we’ve been away from for a long time,” Cass noted. “Our targeted athletes and teams have been safe and following COVID protocols and we are grateful for the great work of our healthcare staff, vaccine rollout, and the people of B.C. for what they’ve done to enable the re-opening of para-sport.”

McEachern is eligible to represent B.C. at the next B.C. Winter Games, taking place in Vernon in February 2022.

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress