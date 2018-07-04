Chilliwack’s Katherine Klassen goes camping with B.C. Hockey

The midget hockey star is on the radar for potential participation in the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Chilliwack’s Katherine Klassen is one of 51 skaters invited to B.C. Hockey’s U-18 Provincial Camp.

Klassen will spend four days (July 31 to August 3) in Shawnigan Lake, B.C.

The five-foot-seven forward was invited based on her performance at an earlier Program of Excellence (POE) Identification Camp that was held in April in Salmon Arm.

“We are excited to host top female players for the U-18 Provincial Camp in Shawnigan Lake,” said Whitney Juszkiewicz, B.C. Hockey’s Female POE Coordinator. “They will experience a unique opportunity to work with the Team B.C. staff.

“Players will experience on and off ice training, team-building and seminars focused on preparing all athletes for national level competition.”

The 51 skaters have been divided into three teams. Klassen has been assigned to Team White and the other teams are Team Green and Team Navy.

After this camp, Klassen will continue to be tracked and evaluated through the early months of the 2018-19 season.

A shortlist for a final selection camp will be released in November.

In December, a final roster will be chosen to represent Team B.C. at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta.

Klassen spent last season with the Fraser Valley Rush in the B.C. Female Midget AAA Hockey League.

She was eighth in the league in regular season scoring with 10 goals and 27 points in 32 games.

