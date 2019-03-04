Chilliwack’s Kate Klassen earns bronze in Canada Winter Games hockey

The Chilliwack skater played for Team B.C. in the eight team tournament in Red Deer, Alberta.

Chilliwack’s Kate Klassen is coming home with a bronze medal from the Canada Winter Games.

Klassen and Team B.C. beat Team Ontario 5-4 on Saturday to capture third place in the female hockey tournament.

All games were played at the Centrium in Red Deer.

Klassen’s crew went 3-0 in round-robin play with wins over Alberta (6-1), Ontario (5-1) and Nova Scotia (8-2).

Klassen collected two goals in the Nova Scotia whomping and produced one goal and two helpers in Team B.C.’s next game, a 7-1 quarter-final demolition of New Brunswick.

Evans elementary school students watch Chilliwack’s Kate Klassen play in the Canada Winter Games female hockey tournament. Kate’s dad, Steve, is principal at the school. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The good times came to an end in the semi-final round.

Team B.C. out-shot Alberta 27-20 and took the game to overtime tied 1-1 before a goal by Sarah Wozniewicz ended it, knocking Klassen and company out of gold medal contention.

While Alberta went on to beat Quebec 2-1 in the gold-medal match, Team B.C. got past Ontario 5-4, scoring three unanswered in the third period to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 win.

Klassen finished the tournament with three goals and five points in six games.