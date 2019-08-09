Chilliwack’s Kate Klassen among the top players at BC Hockey camp

Klassen impressed as she vies for an invite to the National Women's Under-18 Hockey Championship.

Chilliwack's Kate Klassen scores a goal against Nova Scotia during the female hockey tournament at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta earlier this year. BRANDON WHITE PHOTO

Kate Klassen was up to her usual tricks at a BC Hocley Female U-18 Provincial Camp that took place two weekends ago in Shawnigan Lake.

Playing for Team B.C. Purple in a six-team tournament, Klassen led her crew to a 2-1 record, scoring twice and adding two assists to lead her squad in points and finish in a tie for third in tournament scoring.

All players took part in fitness testing, on-ice skill sessions and strength and conditioning sessions during the four day camp.

Klassen is almost certain to be selected to compete with Team B.C. at the National Women’s Under-18 Hockey Championship, which will take place Nov. 5-9 in Morden and Winkler, Manitoba.

See bchockey.net for more info.