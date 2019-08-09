Chilliwack’s Kate Klassen among the top players at BC Hockey camp

Kate Klassen was up to her usual tricks at a BC Hocley Female U-18 Provincial Camp that took place two weekends ago in Shawnigan Lake.
Playing for Team B.C. Purple in a six-team tournament, Klassen led her crew to a 2-1 record, scoring twice and adding two assists to lead her squad in points and finish in a tie for third in tournament scoring.
All players took part in fitness testing, on-ice skill sessions and strength and conditioning sessions during the four day camp.
Klassen is almost certain to be selected to compete with Team B.C. at the National Women’s Under-18 Hockey Championship, which will take place Nov. 5-9 in Morden and Winkler, Manitoba.
See bchockey.net for more info.