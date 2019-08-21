Chilliwack’s Jude Hall selected for T12 baseball tournament

The Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Academy hosts the annual showcase event at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Chilliwack Minor Baseball star Jude Hall is in select company, chosen to play in the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Academy T12 tournament.

One hundred and 50 players from across Canada will participate, including 26 from B.C.

According to the T12 website, the tournament is ‘held at Rogers Centre each September hosted by the Blue Jays Baseball Academy and Tournament Commissioner, Roberto Alomar. The goal of T12 is to provide a showcase opportunity for the best 150 amateur baseball players born in Canada, with college eligibility. T12 acts to centralize the best Canadian baseball players, with the intention of exposing them to as many pro and college scouts as possible.’

Hall spent this season dominating with the Chilliwack college prep Cougars, helping his team win a provincial championship earlier this month.

The GW Graham student plays outfield and third base and recently represented B.C. at the U-17 Canada Cup in Regina.

Hall helped his crew win bronze.

Hall and the rest of the players at T12 will be divided into six teams, with games starting Sept. 17.

The four day tournament continues through Sept. 20. The fifth and final day features a home run derby and all-star game.

Fraser Valley Baseball Academy’s Corey Eckstein is listed as one of the T12 coaches.

Get more information online at mlb.com/bluejays/community/baseball-academy/t12