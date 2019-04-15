Chilliwack’s Josh Irvine and Ethan Rideout help Revelstoke win Cyclone Taylor Cup

The Chilliwack skaters were in the lineup Sunday as their Grizzlies beat the Victoria Cougars.

Two Chilliwackians helped the Revelstoke Grizzlies win a provincial junior B championship last weekend.

Josh Irvine played forward and Ethan Rideout played defence for the Grizzlies, who faced off against the Victoria Cougars, North Van Wolf Pack and host Campbell River Storm at the Cyclone Taylor Cup.

The tournament brought together the champs from the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (Revelstoke), Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (Victoria) and Pacific Junior Hockey League (North Van).

Games were played at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River.

Revelstoke started with a 4-1 loss to Victoria last Thursday and didn’t lose again. They beat North Van 5-1 and Campbell River 3-2, setting up a finals rematch with the Cougars.

Irvine collected an assist on one of the Grizzly goals in a 5-1 rout that gave Revelstoke its second straight title.

