Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema scores UEFA Champion’s League goal for Paris St-Germain

Huitema and her France-based professional team won the first half of a two-leg series

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema scored one of the biggest goals of her young soccer career Tuesday, collecting the opening goal for Paris St-Germain in a 2-0 Champion’s League win over GKS Gornik Leczna (Poland).

The 19-year-old striker went straight to the front of the net, fought off a GKS defender and buried the rebound for her fifth career Champion’s League goal, and her first this season.

She later earned an awkward assist when a soccer ball hit her in the face and bounced past the GKS defence to a teammate, who delivered a cross in front to set up the second PSG goal.

A Saturday rematch will determine which team advances from the round of 32.

The Chilliwack FC product is in her second season with Paris St-Germain, a professional soccer squad based in France.

She has seven goals in 27 career matches with PSG. The talented teen also has 13 goals in 32 appearances with Canadian national teams.

