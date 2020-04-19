Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema part of Canada Soccer Nation Inside colouring book

The young soccer star is one of 51 national women's and men's team players you can colour.

Chilliwack soccer star Jordyn Huitema probably wouldn’t let you colour her arm neon green with a crayon or pencil crayon, but that doesn’t mean you can’t do it.

Not with the real Jordyn of course, but Soccer Canada has put out a colouring book that includes Huitema and other members of the Canadian national women’s and men’s soccer teams.

So while you’re riding out this quarantine, you can download it here and find Huitema on page 27.

In addition to the Chilliwack FC alum, the colouring book includes British Columbians Christine Sinclair (Burnaby) and Julia Grosso (Vancouver).

The colouring book is part of Canada Soccer’s Nation Inside program.

“Not being on the pitch means we are all playing an important role to curb the spread of COVID-19,” a release on the Canada Soccer website reads. “Off the pitch and in our homes, we continue to stay connected through our game with all of the great photos and videos being shared. Canada Soccer wants to help keep all of us connected by bringing the sport to Canadians in their homes through Canada Soccer Nation Inside which will include online education, national team player features and access, grassroots activities and digital engagement.”

See canadasoccer.com for more.

