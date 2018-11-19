Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema leads Canada to FIFA U-17 World Cup quarter-finals

Canada has gone 2-0 in the tournament with wins over Colombia and the Korean Republic.

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema has Canada on a roll at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay.

The teenager collected one goal apiece in her team’s first two games.

Wearing the captain’s armband, Huitema headed in a corner kick from teammate Caitlin Shaw, opening the scoring in last Wednesday’s tournament opening 3-0 win over Colombia.

The match was played at Estadio Charrúa in Montevideo and Huitema was named the Player of the Game.

Huitema was back at it Saturday, scoring the winning goal in a 2-0 shutout of the Korea Republic.

Huitema struck in the 59th minute, taking advantage of a mistake by the Korean keeper.

Off a Canadian corner kick, the goalie knocked the ball to Huitema, who was stationed at the top left corner of the penalty box. She lifted a high arching shot over the head of the keeper and a Korean defender, dropping it inside the far post.

Huitema’s day ended in disappointment though when a hard challenge on Korea’s Kim Minji earned her a red card and an ejection in the 67th minute.

But she returns to action Wednesday as Canada (2-0) plays a final group play game against Spain.

It’s a big game that will decide who finishes first in Group D.

Then it’s on to the quarter finals.

The first game of the knockout round will be played Saturday.

The top team in Group D will face the second place team in Group C, which includes Germany, the United States, Korea and Cameroon.

If Canada finishes second in Group D, they’ll face the top team in Group C.

See fifa.com/u17womensworldcup/ for more info.