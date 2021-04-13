Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema helps Canadian national women’s soccer squad shut down England

Huitema saw action in an international friendly as her team tunes up for the Summer Olympics

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema played thirty one minutes of Canada’s 2-0 win over England Tuesday in a national women’s soccer friendly.

Twenty-six year old Janine Beckie, who helped Canada to bronze at the 2016 Summer Olympics, got the start at forward as her team hit the pitch at Bet365 Stadium at Stoke-on-Trent in the United Kingdom. Huitema came on at the 59 minute mark, and while the 19-year-old forward didn’t hit the stat-sheet, she got valuable playing time against a top level opponent as Canada prepares for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The Chilliwack FC product is viewed as a future star for the national team and has already represented her country 33 times at various age levels.

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema heading to Canada Soccer camp in Wales and England

RELATED: Jordyn Huitema asks Chilliwack FC members to follow COVID-19 guidelines

With the win Tuesday, Huitema’s crew completed a two-game sweep of friendly foes after topping Wales by a 3-0 count April 9.

Huitema didn’t see the pitch in that game but she was a full participant in all training camp sessions leading into both games.

“We scored five goals across two matches and that’s a start. It’s the confidence this group needed to push on,” said Canada head coach Bev Priestman after the England game. “Canada can compete in an Olympic Games when the mindset is right. Our players are in a great space and it has been a pleasure to work with them in this camp.”

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress