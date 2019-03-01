Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema helps Canada to first win at Algarve Cup

The teenager got a starting assignment flanking Christine Sinclair in a 1-0 victory over Scotland.

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema was in the starting lineup for Canada’s national women’s soccer squad Friday, helping them defeat Scotland at the Algarve Cup.

Christine Sinclair scored the game’s only goal as Canada won 1-0 at the Estádio Municipal de Lagos in Lagos, Portugal.

Huitema played 64 minutes alongside Sinclair at forward before she was subbed out for Adriana Leon.

She had one solid chance on a through-ball from Sinclair, forcing Scottish keeper Lee Alexander to make the save, but the play was ruled offside.

Sinclair scored in the 82nd minute, punching in a penalty kick for her 179th career goal in international play, leaving her five goals away from all-time women’s international scoring record.

American great Abby Wambach holds the top mark of 184.

The Scotland win leaves Canada at 1-0-1 after they opened with a 0-0 draw versus Iceland.

They’ll play again March 6 against a foe to be determined.