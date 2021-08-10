Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema donates jersey for silent auction at Red, White and Gold celebration

People attending the Red, White and Gold celebration in honour of Chilliwack soccer star Jordyn Huitema Wednesday night (Aug. 11) will have a chance to take home a piece of history.

The 20-year-old forward with the Canadian national women’s team has donated one of her jerseys from the Tokyo Olympics for a silent auction.

Proceeds will go to Chilliwack FC’s Soccer Fund. According to the Chilliwack FC website, the Soccer Fund “provides financial assistance to players and their families who wish to participate in Chilliwack FC but find themselves financially disadvantaged.”

“Chilliwack FC is always so thankful to Jordyn for her generosity to the club, always making time for us when she’s home and now generously donating a piece of Canadian soccer history to help our Chilliwack FC Soccer Fund grow so we can continue to assist disadvantaged families in Chilliwack play the beautiful game,” said Chilliwack FC chair Andrea Laycock. “If you look up hometown hero in the dictionary, you’ll find her picture next to it. Thank you Jordyn!”

The starting bid for the jersey will be $150.

The Red, White and Gold celebration kicks off at Exhibition Field at 6 p.m. and bidding on the jersey will close at 8:30 p.m.

Huitema and the national team won Canada’s first ever gold in women’s soccer last Friday (Aug. 6) with a 1-0 penalty kicks win over Sweden.

