Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema continues torrid scoring pace for PSG

Canadian teenager Jordyn Huitema continued her torrid scoring pace with Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday, scoring twice in stoppage time as the French side blanked Portugal’s SC Braga 7-0 in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League round-of-32 tie.

The 18-year-old from Chilliwack, B.C., who came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute, scored in the 93rd and 95th minutes to bury the Portuguese champions. Fellow Canadian international Ashley Lawrence started for PSG.

Huitema, who signed with PSG in May, also scored twice Sunday as Paris-Saint Germain beat host Roma in a penalty shootout to win the Luisa Petrucci Trophy. The game ended in a 2-2 tie, with the Canadian accounting for both of the French goals.

In Champions League play Thursday in Switzerland, Canadian Janine Beckie closed out the scoring in Manchester City’s 7-1 win over Lugano. Beckie came on in the 31st minute, replacing the injured Georgia Stanway, and scored in the 85th minute.

On Wednesday, Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan came in off the bench in the 63rd minute as defending champion Lyon of France blanked Russia’s Ryazan 9-0.

The second legs are scheduled for Sept. 25-26.

