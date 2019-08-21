Chilliwack’s Jennifer Greggain misses women’s title by one stroke at PGA of BC Championship

Greggain has won this title three times previously in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Chilliwack’s Jennifer Greggain lost a tense duel with Point Grey’s Kat Kennedy as the two went head to head at this week’s PGA of BC Championship.

Greggain, Director of Instruction at the Chilliwack Golf Club’s Chilliwack Golf Academy, has won this tournament three times previously in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

This time she shot matching rounds of 76-76 at the Whistler Golf Club, finishing 10 over par and one shot behind Kennedy.

Greggain tied for 29th in the 96 golfer field. The top local was Cheam Golf Centre’s Kevin Stinson, who tied for second at one under par, six shots behind Seymour Creek’s Bryn Perry. Cultus Lake’s Brad Clapp tied for 12th.