Chilliwack’s Jennifer Greggain competes in PGA of B.C. Womens’ Championship

The three-time champion couldn't pull off another win in 2020, falling to Vancouver's Christine Wong

Chilliwack’s Jennifer Greggain couldn’t keep pace with red-hot Christine Wong at the PGA of BC Women’s Championship.

The tournament was played Sept. 29-30 and featured 10 of B.C.’s top female players.

Representing Vancouver’s University Golf Club, Wong played two near-perfect rounds at the Richmond Country Club.

The tourney used the Stableford point system, which, rather than counting the number of strokes awards points for the number of strokes — two for par, three for a birdie, etc. In that point system high numbers are better, and Wong’s 80 was 10 better than runner-up Kyla Inaba from the Predator Ridge Golf Resort).

Wong’s first place prize was $1,000 while Inaba took home $700.

Greggain was tied for second after the opening round, five points behind Wong, but the three-time champion could only watch as Wong drained three strait birdies to start the day. Greggain ended up 12 points behind the leader with a 68. That left her tied for fourth with Point Grey’s Kattereya Kennedy, with each woman pocketing $375.

“Today I was a little more nervous than yesterday, just because I know that Jen and Salimah are awesome players and they made some clutch putts,” Wong said. “Even on the back nine when they started to make back-to-back birdies, I was like, ‘They’re creeping up close.’ I just tried to keep hitting solid shots and give myself a chance to make birdies.”

Chilliwack Progress