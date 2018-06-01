Chilliwack’s Hayden Guilderson signs with UVic Vikes

After two solid seasons in the Saskatchewan junior A circuit, Guilderson jumps to the BCIHL.

Two solid seasons with the junior A Estevan Bruins have landed Chilliwack’s Hayden Guilderson a spot on the University of Victoria men’s hockey team.

Guilderson, who just turned 21 on May 23, will join the Vikes this fall and play in the B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League, a six team circuit that includes Simon Fraser University, Selkirk College, Trinity Western University and Vancouver Island University.

Guilderson just finished up his second season with Estavan in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, nearly leading the team to a championship. His Bruins lost to the Nipawin Hawks in the SJHL final, with Guilderson contributing six goals and 14 points in 12 playoff games.

In the 2017-18 regular season he posted 22 goals and 61 points in 58 games.

The year previous, Guilderson produced 11 goals and 35 points in 58 games.

He played one game for the Chilliwack Chiefs during the 2014-15 campaign and also played for the major midget Fraser Valley Thunderbirds (40 games, 2013-14) and the junior B Abbotsford Pilots (82 games, 2014-16).

“I chose to become a student athlete at UVic because of the academic opportunity and the tradition,” the left winger said in a UVic press release. “The campus is amazing and the hockey team is constantly evolving. I’m excited for the next four years of playing competitive hockey and earning a degree.”

The Vikes finished fourth in the BCIHL standings last season with a record of 8-15-0-2 and were swept by Trinity Western in the opening round of the playoffs.

