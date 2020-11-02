Chilliwack’s GW Graham secondary pauses athletic activities due to COVID

With a possible exposure within the school, the athletics department is taking the week to assess

GW Graham is pulling back on its athletics programs with news of a potential COVID exposure within the school.

Athletic director Jake Mouritzen sent out an email to GWG families, saying things will be put on pause for the moment.

“I want everyone to understand we are not cancelling any athletic teams and/or training permanently,” he said. “We are going to take this week to take a deep breath, reassess, and plan to re-launch all activities when it is safe to do so.”

READ MORE: Chilliwack Giants pull plug on fall season as local COVID cases rise

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposures in at least a dozen Chilliwack schools

For the week of Nov. 2-6 that means no junior or senior varsity girls and boys volleyball training, no junior and senior varsity football training and no cross-country training.

Early morning on-court basketball and volleyball is also paused.

“The current situation will be re-evaluated at the end of this school week,” Mouritzen wrote. “It is our hope that we can reintroduce athletic activity as soon as possible.”

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress