Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies stay unbeaten heading into titanic clash with Terry Fox

The Grizz improved to 4-0 with a 46-7 dismantling of the Mission Roadrunners

G.W. Graham’s Joshua Caverley caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from QB Lucas Feaver on the first offensive play of the game, giving his Grizzlies an early 7-0 lead. From there they cruised to a 46-7 win over the Mission Roadrunners. (JT Hew photo)

Another week, another win for the G.W. Graham Grizzlies, who have become a AAA high school football powerhouse.

Making the jump to the higher level this season after spending several years dominating AA, the Grizz haven’t skipped a beat. In fact, they looked better than ever last Friday, crushing the Mission Roadrunners 46-7 on a rainy night at Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium.

They improved their record to 4-0 heading into a massive road game this Friday night (Oct. 22), in Coquitlam against the also-unbeaten Terry Fox Ravens.

“This is the biggest game of the season, but only because it’s who we have this week,” said Grizz head coach Luke Acheson. “We just focus on our process week by week. Halfway through our schedule, they (Terry Fox) look like the team to beat in our division, and our guys are up for the challenge. We’re looking forward to a great game.”

The Mission win was a dominant one on both sides of the football.

The G.W. Graham defence alone outscored the Roadrunners, contributing two touchdowns in the rout.

On Mission’s very first play of the game, Colton Mocon lived out every defensive lineman’s dream, correctly reading a dump-off pass, intercepting it and returning it five yards for a TD. In the third quarter, defensive back Raiden Mastin intercepted a pass and returned it 26 yards for a major.

All in a day’s work for a Grizz D that has surrendered a stingy 10.75 points per game.

“Our defensive identity is heart and hustle,” said veteran Vincent Branauer. “Everyone is flowing to the ball and if we go against a team like Mission that has a good running back, no one is scared to hit. We are determined and we have a brotherhood. We all have each others’ backs. Someone gets knocked down, we help him up and we’re right back into it the next play. Each snap of the ball, we’re there.”

Even without injured tailback Sam Mannes, the GWG offence did its thing.

Quarterback Lucas Feaver threw three touchdown tosses to Tyson George-Kelly, also connecting on a scoring play with Joshua Caverley.

Hard-charging running back Gage O’Neill added a rushing major.

George-Kelly described the GWG attack, averaging 32.25 points per game, as dynamic.

“We can pass it. We can run it inside. Outside. Screens. We can go deep. We can go short. We can do it all,” he said. “It starts with great play calling by coach (Luke Acheson), who’s designed a great system for us.

“Our strengths are our talent at every position and our perseverance. We don’t look back. We just look forward and run the score up.”

So, just how for-real are these Grizzlies?

The game against Terry Fox will tell the tale. The Ravens are also unbeaten (4-0) and have an even better points for/against ratio than GWG’s plus-86, at plus-118.

Terry Fox has been a provincial power for a long, long time.

“It’s huge. That’s for number one in our (AAA East) conference,” Branauer said. “Whoever wins that game is on top, and it’s going to be a tough match playing them.”

The Grizzlies have recorded several wins already over preseason favourites like Kelowna, St. Thomas More and Centennial, and that gives them confidence facing Terry Fox.

“It gives us a ton of confidence,” Branauer concurred. “It is our first time in AAA, and how we’re doing in AAA, our confidence keeps going up after every win.”

