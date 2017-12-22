Chilliwack’s Everly Royea knocked out of B.C. Junior Curling Championships

Two losses to start the tournament cost Royea and Madeline Britz a spot in the four-team playoffs.

Chilliwack’s Madeline Britz (right) in action for Everly Royea’s rink at the 2017 Boston Pizza B.C. Junior Curling Championships in Langley. REBECCA CONNOP-PRICE/ CURL BC PHOTO

Chilliwack curlers didn’t have much luck at last week’s Boston Pizza B.C. Junior Curling Championships.

The eight team tournament was held at the Langley Curling Club.

Everly Royea skipped a foursome that included Madeline Britz.

Their team went 4-3 in round-robin play and didn’t qualify for playoffs after falling 9-6 to Kimberly’s Alysha Buchy in a play-in match.

Royea’s rink stumbled at the start, losing their first two matches to Sarah Daniels (Royal City/Delta Thistle) and Taylor Reese Hansen (Victoria).

Royea got into the win column with a 7-4 win over Kayla Wilson (Juan de Fuca/Kerry Park), followed by a 7-2 thumping of Megan McGillivray (Vernon), a 4-0 shutout of Cierra Fischer (Kamloops) and a 12-11 win over Elizabeth Bowles (Royal City).

But a 7-5 loss to Buchy in their last round-robin game denied Royea’s team automatic entry into playoffs, and Buchy’s win just five hours later knocked Royea out.

Chilliwack’s Cailin Cooke didn’t fare any better curling for Fischer’s rink, which bowed out after the round-robin phase with a 3-4 record.

The final takes place tomorrow (Saturday) at 11 a.m., with Reese-Hansen taking on either Daniels or Bowles.