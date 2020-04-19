Chilliwack’s Evan Foster voted to Canadian Junior Football League’s All-Decade team

The Chilliwack Giants and Manitoba Bisons alum was a dominant force for the BCFC's Langley Rams.

Chilliwack’s Evan Foster is officially one of the top players of the last decade in the Canadian Junior Football League.

Following a round of online voting, Foster secured one of four defensive line spots on the CJFL’s All-Decade team, which includes the best of the best from the 2010’s.

Foster’s spot is well deserved.

The Chilliwack Giants alum spent three seasons with the Langley Rams in the B.C. Football Conference, a time BCFC quarterbacks would dearly like to forget. During the 2013 season, Foster dropped QBs 16 times to set a new CJFL record.

Over his three years in Langley he produced 53 tackles, 28 sacks and earned two All-Canadian selections.

He went on to play with the University of Manitoba Bisons before being selected 19th overall by the Toronto Argonauts in the 2017 Canadian Football League entry draft. He was a member of the Argos when TO won the 2017 Grey Cup and after being cut loose by his original team, Foster was signed by the Calgary Stampeders last season.

Foster earned 39 per cent of the online votes for the All-Decade spot.

Valley Husker Brandon Poulin fell short in his bid to make the team at the return specialist spot.

Another Ram, Nick Downey, received more votes at the position which includes kickoff, punt and missed field goal runbacks.

A dozen BCFC players made the CJFL All-Decade team.

Langley’s Anthony Daley and Westshore’s Christian Krause locked down offensive line spots and Vancouver Island Raider Jordan Yantz nailed down one of three quarterback selections.

VI’s Jordan Botel earned a place at running back with wide receiver spots going to Langley’s Khalik Johnson, VI’s Whitman Tomusiak and Kamloops Broncos alum Derek Yachison.

On the defensive side, Foster shares the D-line with Steven Doege of the Okanagan Sun while VI’s Dylan Chapdelaine wrapped up a selection at linebacker.

Brennan Van Nistelrooy of the Sun and Kyle Clarot of the Rams earned defensive backfield spots.

