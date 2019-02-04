Chilliwack’s Doug Marshall rink qualifies for B.C. Senior Curling Championship

A last chance effort at an open senior men's playdown in White Rock paid off for the local crew.

Chilliwack’s Doug Marshall rink is through to provincials after finishing second at a senior men’s open playdown last weekend at the Peace Arch Curling Club.

Joined by Kevin Britz (third), Ken Britz (second) and Darren Jarvis (lead), Marshall went 3-1, winning the B event with an 8-1 whomping of Randy Kinkiew’s rink.

Marshall started the tournament with an 8-2 win over David Mellof, but he was bumped out of the A event after a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to Roger Chan, with the winning point coming in the eighth end.

In a B event semi-final, Marshall scored the winning point in the ninth end in a 6-5 win over Darrell Zbeetnoff, sending him on to the final where he crushed Kinkiew.

The Trail Curling Association hosts the 2019 B.C. Senior Curling Championship Feb. 19-24.