Chilliwack’s Deanna Tuchscherer competes at Basketball Canada camp

The GW Graham Grizzly star joined 61 other teenagers at Humber College in Toronto

Deanna Tuchscherer (left) missed GW Graham's appearance in last weekend's UFV Cascade Classic tournament while she attended a Basketball Canada selection camp in Ontario. ERIC J. WELSH/ THE PROGRESS

Chilliwack’s Deanna Tuchscherer traveled to Ontario for a Basketball Canada that ran last Thursday through Saturday at Toronto’s Humber College.

Tuchscherer, a GW Graham student, was one of 61 athletes invited to the Women’s National Age-Group Assessment Camp.

Only seven of them hailed from B.C.

Tuchscherer was one of 42 athletes born 2001 or later competing for a spot on the Canadian U-17 team that will travel to Minsk, Belarus for next summer’s FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup. Last summer, Tuchscherer helped Canada place second at the FIBA U-16 Womens’ Americas Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

While not a powerhouse in mens’ basketball, Canada is currently ranked fourth overall in the FIBA women’s age-group rankings trailing only the United States (No. 1), Spain (No. 2) and France (No. 3).

