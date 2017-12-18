Chilliwack’s Deanna Tuchscherer competes at Basketball Canada camp

Chilliwack’s Deanna Tuchscherer traveled to Ontario for a Basketball Canada that ran last Thursday through Saturday at Toronto’s Humber College.
Tuchscherer, a GW Graham student, was one of 61 athletes invited to the Women’s National Age-Group Assessment Camp.
Only seven of them hailed from B.C.
Tuchscherer was one of 42 athletes born 2001 or later competing for a spot on the Canadian U-17 team that will travel to Minsk, Belarus for next summer’s FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup. Last summer, Tuchscherer helped Canada place second at the FIBA U-16 Womens’ Americas Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
While not a powerhouse in mens’ basketball, Canada is currently ranked fourth overall in the FIBA women’s age-group rankings trailing only the United States (No. 1), Spain (No. 2) and France (No. 3).
