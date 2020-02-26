Chilliwack’s Clay Stevenson wins BCHL Top Goaltender award

Coquitlam netminder Clay Stevenson and Chilliwack product Clay Stevenson turned in a historic campaign with the Express. (Damon James/BCHL)

Chilliwack product Clay Stevenson has been recognized for a historic season with the Coquitlam Express, taking home the Top Goaltender award in the BCHL.

Winners were announced Wednesday.

The 20 year old stopper posted the second best all-time save percentage of 93.6 and the second best all-time goals-against average of 1.77, posting wins in 30 of his 35 appearances this season. Stevenson started the 2019-20 campaign with a 39 save shutout of the Surrey Eagles, the first of four clean sheets on the year.

The Dartmouth NCAA commit won his first six starts and strung together 19 straight victories between October and January.

He and fellow Express goalie Jack Watson shared the Wally Forslund Trophy as the top goaltending duo for posting a combined GAA of 2.19.

Stevenson stood squarely in the path of Trail’s Logan Terness in the battle for the Top Goaltender award.

Terness had to ‘settle’ for the Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy as top rookie. Terness posted a 93.2 save percentage and 2.36 GAA with 27 wins in 44 games played and beat out Chilliwack Chiefs forward Nikita Nesterenko, who was also nominated for the award.

The Vern Dye Memorial Trophy as BCHL MVP went to Trail’s Kent Johnson, who ran away with the points race with 101 and also earned the Brett Hull Trophy as top scorer.

Johnson added a third honour with the Bob Fenton Trophy as most sportsmanlike player, earning only 14 penalty minutes.

The Defensive Award for top defenceman went to Salmon Arm’s Akito Hirose.

The Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy as coach of the year went to Coquitlam’s Jason Fortier, who led his team to the Ron Boileau trophy as regular season champs with a 47-9-1-1 record.

